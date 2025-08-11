Nike and Lego partner on basketball-themed playsets and apparel
The Lego Group and the US sportswear company Nike are taking the next step in their long-standing partnership with playsets, apparel and footwear for children.
The Danish toy manufacturer and Nike are launching two Lego sets. This was announced by the cooperation partners on Monday. Each set allows you to build a basketball player figure with customisable jerseys and hairstyles, as well as a model of the ‘Nike Dunk’ trainer.
To match, there are various ready-to-wear pieces. These include a jacket, a T-shirt and socks, as well as trainers, a rucksack and a basketball. These combine Nike’s Swoosh logo with the Lego brick symbol.
The Dunk Trickshot (39.99 euros) and Slam Dunk (69.99 euros) sets will be available from September 1. They will be sold in Lego’s physical and digital stores, the Nike webshop and selected stores of the US sports brand. The apparel collection and other products have been split into two drops. The first half was launched earlier this month. The second part will follow, like the sets, at the beginning of September.
Nike and Lego first unveiled their multi-year partnership in August last year to help children “be a version of themselves” through sport and play.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
