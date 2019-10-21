Nike asks emerging designers to create Serena Williams kit

Nike has announced that tennis star Serena Williams will have her next collection with the sportswear brand created by emerging designers from New York City.

In a statement, Nike said that Williams has a “singularly influential voice across sport and fashion” and both had decided to collaborate with a group of NYC-based designers to create a range of Serena-inspired footwear and apparel throughout 2020.

Starting this month, a group of NYC-based designers from schools, institutions and collectives, such as Harlem's Fashion Row, will be invited to Nike's NYC Headquarters for a day of workshopping. There they will complete a series of design prompts organised by Nike design teams.

After a thorough selection process, the applicants will be narrowed to 10 designers, who will then be invited to Nike World Headquarters in January 2020 to begin a seven-month apprenticeship that will culminate in the capsule project.

“I’m excited for these designers to hone their craft, expand their creativity and ultimately dream big as they build on Nike’s design legacy in creating for one of the greatest athletes of all time,” said John Hoke, chief design officer at Nike. “We know their impact will be widely felt and look forward to having them as part of our creative community.”

The initiative is a continuation of Nike’s push to bring diverse perspectives into design, which also includes Nike x Design, a six-month apprenticeship programme for emerging product designers in Los Angeles.

Image: courtesy of Nike