Nike collaborates with make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench

Sportswear giant Nike has unveiled a collaboration with British make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench, which bridges “style and beauty”.

Ffrench has created two exclusive colourways for Nike’s latest Air Max Dn, in a beige and chocolate brown, drawing inspiration from women athletes whose influence extends from the field of play to the fashion world.

The British make-up artist added that she explored the idea of creating a bold yet simple multi-textural sneaker to provide a “dynamic, graphic canvas for athletes to own their personal style and beauty”.

Isamaya Ffrench x Nike Air Max Dn Credits: Nike

Ffrench said in a statement: “For me, the most inspiring thing about the Dn silhouette is how much opportunity it presents to play with texture, colour and materials. My favourite parts of the design are probably the rand and heel, where we were able to add metallic tones underneath a glossy acrylic, giving those parts of the shoe an even more extreme and textural look — juxtaposing them against the matte of the upper and sole.

“Female athletes show that you can have it all. You can have prowess in sport. You can be at the top of your game. You can take an interest in your appearance. You can express yourself in as many ways as you want and still be a top athlete. Beauty doesn’t undermine any of that. Beauty actually enhances it.”

The Isamaya Ffrench x Nike Air Max Dn will be available globally at nike.com and select retail partners from December 20.

