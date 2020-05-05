Nike donates to frontline healthcare workers

Global sportswear giant Nike is partnering with non-profit Good360 in the US and local organisations across Europe to donate more than 140,000 pieces of footwear, apparel and equipment to support frontline healthcare workers combating Covid-19.

Nike has donated 30,000 pairs of Nike Air Zoom Pulse to health systems and hospitals in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis and New York City, and within the Veterans Health Administration. An additional 2,500 pairs are also being donated to hospitals across Europe, including Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, Paris and Belgium.

Donations of the Air Zoom Pulse in the US will be administered by nonprofit Good360, a longtime Nike partner specialising in efficient distribution of product donations. This partnership Nike states ensures delivery of the footwear to health systems and hospitals when they are ready to receive and deliver them to their staff.

As well as sneakers, approximately 95,000 pairs of soccer socks offering mild compression will also be delivered through Good360 for healthcare workers in Los Angeles and New York City.

In addition, Nike has donated 1,100 Nike Sportswear kits, which includes drawstring bag, water bottle, hat or headband and socks to healthcare workers in New York City.

Across Europe, Nike has donated nearly 4,000 pairs of shoes and more than 3,500 pieces of sweat-wicking Dri-Fit apparel to more than a dozen hospitals and shelters.

Image: courtesy of Nike