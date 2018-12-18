Nike driving innovations with new Tech Pack

Sportswear giant Nike has developed its latest Tech Pack collection using years of body motion and mapping analysis gathered from studying the top athletes in the world in Nike’s Sport Research Lab.

The concept behind the new Nike Tech Pack for spring 2019 is to provide more “versatile” pieces for a range of weather and workouts said the sportswear brand, with pieces evolving running and training silhouettes with a new design-forward philosophy that “harnesses a commitment to sports innovation that takes precedence”.

Kurt Parker, Nike’s vice president of apparel design, explains on the brand’s website: “We have a powerful vision for Nike apparel: to lead with innovation that makes athletes better, pushing the edges of both performance and style.

“Through new manufacturing technologies and new materials, we are driving a bold future where everything is designed with movement in mind.”

For the new collection, which will be available from December 20 and includes training leggings, hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, jackets and fleece pants, Nike has combined a new waffle knit and woven performance materials, which was developed using years of body motion and mapping analysis.

Key pieces include Nike’s popular Windrunner jacket, which includes a hood that zips into the collar and dropped back hem that has been designed to keep the elements out, while the Dri-FIT Sphere transform running top packs into its front pocket, and the Women's crew and fleece pants that have side zip features to allow you to stay warm or air it out.

Images: courtesy of Nike