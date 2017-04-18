Nike, G Star Raw, Boden highlighted for website content

Quill Content, a global leader in primary content production, has unveiled its Quill Quality Score, a content-auditing service to help retailers benchmark their website content against competitors and industry best practice and to identify areas for improvement and boost sales.

To launch the new service the company has released research analysing 90 leading fashion brands core primary content assets, such as product descriptions, category descriptions, how-to/buying guides and, where appropriate, the extent of content localisation, and found that sportswear giant Nike is leading the fashion pack.

Nike found the best when it came to product descriptions, with Dutch clothing company G-Star RAW, UK fashion e-tailer Boden and Timberland all scoring highly.

Ed Bussey, founder and chief executive at Quill Content, said: "Many retailers are creating award-winning creative campaigns and investing millions in intelligently-targeted media buying, only to fall at the final hurdle because they treat primary content as an afterthought. Getting the basics right should be non-negotiable.

"After all, there's little point driving traffic to your website, only for the website itself to put customers off at the point of purchase. Where the money is really made is in high volume, evergreen, informative and compelling Primary Content at the end of the purchase funnel.”

With 98 percent of consumers citing inaccurate or incomplete content as the reason for failing to make a purchase, according to a recent survey from Episerver, it shows the importance of gearing content right on e-commerce platforms. Quill Content reveals that 71 percent of online apparel retailers don’t even provide essential information on how a garment will fit in their product descriptions.

Bussey added: “The rise of excellent digital experiences often at low prices has raised consumers’ expectations, making it all the more important for brands to offer a high-quality shopping experience. In this context, getting primary content right is a critical building block to remaining competitive.”