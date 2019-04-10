Nike ID rebrands as Nike By You

Sportswear brand Nike has rebranded its personalisation service Nike ID to Nike By You with a new visual identity and brand strategy developed by creative agency, Gretel as it looks to emphasis its customisation offering as a “co-creation” service, meaning that consumers can co-create their own sportswear.

"The next generation of consumers is setting a high bar for customisation to express all facets of their identity and individuality," explains Daniel Edmundson, strategy director at Gretel in a statement. "Nike’s audience craves creative input and the chance to be heard, and Nike needed a pivot not only in how they spoke about customised experiences, but also what the entire offering meant across the brand, inside and out. With this launch Nike is celebrating individuality, the value of being unique and standing out from the crowd.”

Nike ID was the first of its kind when it launched in 2000, and Gretel was tasked with positioning Nike for a future where technology is increasingly making bespoke sportswear accessible to all, and where consumers expect to be co-creating with the brands they love.

The new brand strategy looks to reposition Nike as a service as much as a product, and is accompanied by a refreshed brand identity consisting of two layers, added Gretel. The first layer is Nike, and includes key elements of the sportswear brand such as its famous swoosh and Futura Extra Bold Condensed typeface, along with a black and white colour palette to represent its “expertise”.

The second layer is ‘You’, the customer, and includes colour, expression and personality with the aim of showcasing “endless possibilities for iteration” for Nike’s products.

Simon Chong, design director, Gretel, added: “Not only is it a privilege to work with Nike, which rarely entrusts this type of work to an external agency, but it also posed a really interesting design challenge.

“We needed to figure out a way to re-orientate the brand around co-creation, delivering something that is recognisably Nike, can stand out within Nike environments and flex across endless, unique applications.”

The Nike by You rebrand will appear online and will gradually roll out in Nike stores.

Images: courtesy of Gretel