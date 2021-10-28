Nike partners with Uno on collection

Nike is collaborating with Uno on a product line developed alongside NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Featuring footwear, apparel and a specially branded Uno deck, the products invoke the classical imagery of Uno, incorporating its colour scheme and design elements.

“I want every product to be genuine and authentic,” said Antetokounmpo. “The Nike team has done a great job bringing my ideas to life, and I think they’ve created something for every Nike, Uno and basketball fan in this collection.”

Included in the capsule is a special three to four card design. The footwear line includes Nike’s Zoom Freak 3, Air Force 1 and Offline with Uno colourways, as well as Antetokounmpo’s design.

The apparel features a classic cotton t-shirt and hat, emblazoned with Antetokounmpo’s number. Both apparel and footwear will become available on the Nike website in the next few months, whereas the new Antetokounmpo branded deck will become available on November 11.

“Working with Nike and Giannis to design and curate this collection was truly an honour, and this collaboration shows how Uno can bring people together,” said Ray Adler, global head of games at Mattel. “Partnering with this iconic brand and world-renowned athlete is the perfect celebration of Uno’s 50th anniversary.”