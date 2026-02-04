Nike reestablishes momentum in Lyst’s Q4 index, product focus drives renewed demand

Nike returned to the top 20 of the Lyst Index in Q4 2025, marking its first appearance in two years and signaling a shift in the brand’s demand. Ranked at 19, the re-entry reflects consumer response to a clearer product strategy and targeted collaborations during the peak holiday period.

For this quarter, the Q4 2025 Lyst Index pointed to a broader industry trend seen in brands emphasising recognisable products and functional design, which outperformed those relying on trend-led or experimental approaches, Emma McFerran, CEO of Lyst, said.

This was evident in Nike’s turnaround, which has been driven primarily by a renewed interest in its core footwear categories. Demand for low-top sneaker silhouettes increased 27 percent quarter-over-quarter, suggesting consumers are moving back to familiar styles over highly-specialised releases.

A second growth driver was the continued rollout of the NikeSkims collaboration, a partnership blending Nike’s performance focus with Skims’ contemporary lifestyle influence, resulting in strong engagement in the second drop. According to Lyst, the collaboration helped Nike reach a broader female audience and contributed to improved visibility across both performance and fashion-centric channels.

Luxury brands remain steady while US heritage brands dominate

Nike’s progress came amid a broader strong quarter for US heritage brands. Ralph Lauren rose five places to number four on the Index, thanks to a 24 percent increase in demand. The Polo Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Quarter-Zip, dubbed the "hottest product of the quarter" saw demand up 75 percent as shoppers favoured versatile silhouettes.

Coach also maintained momentum, holding onto a top 10 position at six, despite a slight drop in ranking. The brand continued to benefit from a stable product strategy, focused on core leather goods and accessories.

At the top of global rankings, Saint Laurent held the number one position for a second consecutive quarter, reflecting “steady demand for investment-led dressing”. The stability among luxury brands, paired with renewed movement from large US labels like Nike, highlights the demand for consistent execution and clear product relevance that Lyst said is translating into measurable results.

Beyond brand rankings, Q4 data further highlighted spikes in demand for individual products balancing function and fashion. Arc’Teryx’s Bird Head Toque reached record demand up 1,058 percent, supported by early celebrity endorsements. Similarly, the Parke varsity mock neck sweatshirt saw demand rise 1,847 percent in November alone, driven by social media visibility. Overall, “functional-yet-fashionable” products saw the sharpest demand spikes over the three-month period.