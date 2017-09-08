Nike to launch custom shoes in less than 90 minutes

Personalisation at Nike has been available for several seasons, but now Nike’s Advanced Innovation team is merging digital design with traditional footwear making, with the result custom-made shoes in less than 90 minutes.

As part of the Nike Makers' Experience Nike has introduced an interactive and virtually instant way to design and wear customised sneakers, which can be designed, customised and finished in just 90 minutes.

The experience will launch officially in New York at the Nike By You Studio on 45 Grand Street in SoHo next week. Customers have the options of a traditional lace-up or slip-on version that can be personalised with different colour and pattern options.

“The intention of the project is to bring to life the collaborative design experience that we offer our athletes,” said Mark Smith, VP of Innovation and Special Projects. "They love products that tell their story, so we wanted to combine that idea with a new process of live design and manufacturing that allows our guests to come into the space, work collaboratively with us, and leave with a special product in less than 90 minutes.”

“The Nike Makers’ Experience is a fast, fun, interactive, one-of-a-kind design experience. It takes most people longer to come up with their idea than it does for us to make it,” adds Smith. "In our minds, this is tomorrow, today."

The invite-only experience will initially be limited to Nike friends and family and select Nike+ members.

Photo credit:Nike Makers' Experience, source: Nike.com