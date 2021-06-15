Nili Lotan announces collaboration with Champion and pop-up store

New York based women’s ready-to-wear and accessories designer, Nili Lotan has announced a limited-edition capsule collection with activewear brand Champion.

The collection features 15 designs including a sports bra, biker shorts, leggings, a tracksuit, hoodie, and a sweatsuit.

Nili Lotan, CEO and designer of Nili Lotan said in a statement: “To me, this collaboration is all about athletic meets luxury. How to wear athletic clothes beyond the workout, how to integrate versatile, flexible pieces in one’s wardrobe.

“The styles in the athletic capsule are all meant to be interwoven with the styles of my main collection. They are perfect for a workout, running errands, lounging on the weekends, or travel. One can dress them up or down.”

Jon Ram, group president of global activewear for HanesBrands revealed in a release: “Nili Lotan is renowned for her unique style and positioning within the luxury women’s category.

“As we continue to work at the intersection of activewear and lifestyle, the opportunity to blend Champion’s timeless athletic heritage with a premium, ready-to-wear capsule made perfect sense.”

Meanwhile, Nili Lotan has opened its first pop-up shop in Aspen, in partnership with MAX clothing stores. The store will carry select items from the collaboration with Champion, when it launches on June 23. The exclusive capsule will also be available at Nili Lotan retail stores, Nili Lotan online, Forward, Goop, Intermix, MatchesFashion, Net-a-Porter, and TNT.

Prices range from 75 dollars for a classic logo cap to 395 dollars for a track jacket.