No7 enters the ‘healthy skin’ category

No7, the UK’s number one skincare brand, available at Boots, has launched a new Derm Solutions range and in-store service to offer targeted solutions to address specific skin concerns, such as blemishes, rosacea, psoriasis and eczema.

The move marks No7’s entry into the ‘healthy skin’ category in response to the growing need for skin health products and expertise among British shoppers and follows more than 10 years of research into the category.

The Derm Solutions range features nine products, including dermatologist-approved cosmetic skincare products and targeted solutions for key skin concerns, alongside a new free-to-access in-store skincare consultation service combining dermatologist-grade technology with expert skin analysis.

Grace Vernon, head of global cultural insights and trends at No7 Beauty Company, said in a statement: “Our research shows that many people feel stuck in an ongoing cycle of skincare that doesn’t work for their skin, but they don’t know where to turn for trustworthy expert advice.

“Over half (56 percent) of UK consumers find shopping for skincare confusing and almost a third (29 percent) say they have experienced skin irritation by using the wrong or too many different skincare products. As the UK’s number one skincare brand, we wanted to develop a range and service that gives people access to personalised expert beauty advice and product recommendations, helping them to stop the frustrating cycle of trial and error.”

The new collection comprises of five products to help maintain the skin’s barrier and deliver visibly healthy, balanced-looking skin, as well as four targeted solutions to address specific skin concerns.

The core range includes cleansers and moisturisers for oily skin and dry skin, plus a clinically proven serum that uniquely balances both oily and dry skin. The targeted treatment solutions include products tackling specific skin issues, including blemishes and aspects of rosacea, psoriasis and eczema.

Derm Solutions by No7 contains a unique triple adaptogen system featuring custard apple (cherimoya), red clover, and ginseng in its cleansers and moisturisers that help target visible signs of stress on the skin. The moisturisers and cleansers also contain niacinamide and pentavitin to support the skin’s barrier and ceramides to hydrate and lock in moisture.

Dr Mike Bell, head of science research at No7, added: "Skin health is impacted by many different triggers which can cause an unhealthy skin cycle of inflammation, oxidative stress and barrier damage leading to oiliness and blemishes, dryness, dullness, redness, uneven skin tone and rough texture.

"The Derm Solutions range is designed to work with your skin, and not against it so that skin can adapt and defend itself from internal and external triggers."

Alongside the Derm Solutions product launch, No7 has introduced an in-store service for Boots customers to access three personalised skin consultations over a 12-week period. In each appointment, No7 Beauty Advisors use Pro Derm Scan technology to provide accurate readings of hydration, oil balance, pores, fine lines and wrinkles and skin colour, providing a personalised skincare solution and expert support throughout the three-month timeframe it takes skin to acclimatise to a new regime.

To coincide with the launch, No7 Pro Derm Scan technology has been updated with a new skin measurement – skin tone evenness – assessing the difference between the average colour of the forehead, cheek and jawline.

Through both the Skin Solutions service and the Derm Solutions range, No7 aims to provide a vital first point of entry for many people who want to improve their skin. Research shows that 82 percent of people who would consider seeing a dermatologist want to do so to get advice on skin health and product recommendations and 90 percent think beauty brands could be doing more to help educate consumers on skin health, according to the No7 Skincensus, August 2023.