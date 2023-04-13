No7 unveils products featuring "world-first" super-peptide blend

The UK’s number one skincare brand No7 has unveiled its biggest-ever scientific innovation with products continuing a world-first super-peptide blend designed to help reverse the appearance of multiple signs of skin damage.

The No7 ‘Future Renew’ collection contains a new ‘super peptide’ blend that it claims works to harness the skin’s natural repair process and the renewal of over 50 key proteins in skin cells. The super peptide blend, created with skin scientists at the University of Manchester, contains two brand-new chemical entities, including a patent-pending world-first technology that can’t be found in any other product.

The skincare brand said that the new ‘super peptide’ is set to "one of the most effective and tolerated skincare ingredients on the cosmetic market," as unlike retinoic acid, known by dermatologists to cause tolerance challenges such as skin sensitivity and redness, No7's new super peptide is both highly potent and highly tolerated, being suitable even for those with sensitive skin.

Image: No7; No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal skincare collection

Dr Mike Bell, head of science research at No7, said in a statement: “Skin damage happens throughout our lives and is caused by multiple factors including sun exposure, environmental pollution, stress, sleep, temperature and nutrition.

“The new peptide blend effectively tricks the skin into thinking that it has been damaged which leads to renewal of key proteins such as collagen and fibrillin. It therefore supports skin’s natural self-repair mechanisms, targeting signs of cumulative damage both on and under the surface. This is a world-first technology only available from No7. We believe it is going to be a game changer for consumers.”

At the heart of the collection is the No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum, clinically proven in a blinded split-face controlled trial to reverse the appearance of multiple signs of skin damage across a range of skin types and tones, including fine lines, wrinkles, lack of luminosity, dryness, uneven skin tone and loss of firmness. Of the women in the clinical study, 97 percent had improvements in the appearance of multiple (3 or more) visible signs of skin damage.

Other products in the range include a damage reversal day cream with SPF 40 that protects skin against UV and helps to reverse the visible signs of skin damage, such as the feeling of dryness and loss of elasticity, and a night cream formulated to support skin's natural self-repair process while sleeping and reverse the visible signs of skin damage.

There is also an eye serum developed for the delicate eye area, which works to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness.

The No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal range is available in-store and online at Boots. Prices range from 24.95 to 34.95 pounds.