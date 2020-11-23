Nobis launches international charity campaign ‘No Cold Shoulder’

Canadian premium outerwear brand Nobis has launched a cross-territory charity campaign to provide upcycled winter jackets to vulnerable communities.

The international ‘No Cold Shoulder’ campaign will upcycle gently used winter jackets and get them on to the shoulders of the most vulnerable members in local communities. The move comes as research from the Institute of Fiscal Studies reports that 22 percent of the UK population live below the poverty line.

The Toronto-based brand has targeted to keep upwards of 15,000 people around the world warm this winter season. They are calling on people to donate a gently worn coat to a local charity in need using a resealable, biodegradable donation mailer bag with pre-paid postage that can be ordered from the Nobis website. All coats should be sent using the mailer bags as in-person donations of coats cannot be accepted by the charity partners due to Covid restrictions.

In addition, customers making any purchase on Nobis.com or in-store at Nobis stores and participating retailers will receive a free No Cold Shoulder beanie along with the mailer bag.

Nobis will also be donating 50 pounds from any of its jackets purchased from its website throughout November to charity. While all ‘No Cold Shoulder’ branded beanies and enamel pin packs will also be available for purchase, with the brand donating 100 percent of the e-commerce sales from the merchandise to The Salvation Army who aid those in need and transform the lives of those less fortunate.

Robin Yates, vice-president and co-founder of Nobis, said in a statement: “Nobis is Latin for ‘us,’ and since our early beginnings we have embraced the responsibility of community support within both our personal and corporate conduct. True to the ethos of our brand name, which aligns seamlessly with our personal values, the entire Nobis team is passionate to continue this commitment in launching the No Cold Shoulder global community campaign.

“With the help of our entire team including retail partners, ambassadors and brand supporters, we have targeted to keep upwards of 15,000 people around the globe warm this winter season. Even during an exceptionally challenging year, people are looking for ways to help. We want to make it easier than ever for our partners and customers to participate and provide warmth to children, families, and individuals in need with the No Cold Shoulder programme.”

In the UK, the list of local charities partnering with stockists includes Greaves with The Salvation Army (Glasgow), Stuarts with The Upper Room (London) and Phillip Browne with St Martins Housing Trust (Norwich).

Helping to promote the campaign, Nobis global brand ambassador and actor Giacomo Gianniotti, added: “This is the year that we have seen the true meaning of the word community and how we are inextricably linked. I encourage you to join me in helping to keep the most vulnerable amongst us safe and warm this winter.”

Images: courtesy of Nobis