Nobody’s Child appoints Just a Group to expand wholesale

Womenswear brand Nobody’s Child is partnering with Just a Group, which owns distributor Just Now Distribution Ltd, to expand its wholesale business with independent fashion boutiques in the UK.

From spring/summer 2024, Nobody’s Child will be distributed by Just Now Distribution, and sales to independent retailers will be handled by the group’s sales division, Just Consultancies from its showroom off Brick Lane.

The distributor has put a dedicated team in place to handle the womenswear brand and will launch an initial wholesale campaign this month that will run for three weeks and the first deliveries to the market will begin in February 2024.

The initial wholesale collection will consist of 80 pieces, including dresses, skirts, tops and blouses, trousers, and jumpsuits, with prices ranging from 39 to 130 pounds.

Commenting on the wholesale partnership, Jody Plows, chief executive at Nobody’s Child, said in a statement: “Just and the team bring a wealth of experience in this sector of the marketplace and our shared strategy to partner with the best independents across the UK will enable Nobody’s Child to further raise brand awareness and reach with consumers. We continue to strive forward to offer responsible product that’s accessible and affordable for all women.”

Juls Dawson, managing director of Just a Group, said of the new venture: “This is one of the most exciting signings in Just’s +10-year journey so far, as the brand has such great responsible credentials, stunning designs and industry and consumer excitement surrounding it.

“Hand in hand with the brand we have planned to limit the distribution within the independent sector to only the best profile mid to premium level accounts and will mirror the elevated brand adjacencies and perception Nobody’s Child commands in the marketplace currently.”