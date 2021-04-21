Nobody’s Child extends size range with Simply Be

Responsible womenswear brand Nobody’s Child is extending its size range in an exclusive collaboration with online retailer, Simply Be.

For spring/summer 2021, Nobody’s Child will expand its womenswear dress range to include UK sizes 18 to 24 as part of its ongoing focus around inclusivity in response to consumer demand for a wider offering.

The brand’s in-house design team have created a 14-piece collection of midi and mini dresses in a variety of body contouring silhouettes, featuring functional buttons and shirring to ensure each dress “sculpts and supports where needed”.

Each piece of the feminine collection has been crafted from 100 percent responsible fabrics, including Lenzing Ecovero.

courtesy of Nobody’s Child

Jody Plows, chief executive at Nobody’s Child, said in a statement: “We are extremely proud to be launching our extended sizes collection with Simply Be, it was essential for us to collaborate with a brand that respects and shares our values. The collection has been thoughtfully designed by our passionate team, featuring our signature feminine prints created in responsible fabrics.”

Shailina Parti, N Brown’s group buying director, added: “Simply Be is delighted to offer the Nobody’s Child collection in extended sizes. The affinity we have with this brand is to offer feminine fashion that fits all sizes and embracing collections that champion sustainability as well as great design. All these shared values make this launch an exciting moment for our customer, who will love something new and fresh from Simply Be.”

The launch collection will be available on both Nobody’s Child and Simply Be’s websites, in UK sizes 18 – 24 and priced between 35 - 49 pounds.