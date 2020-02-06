Nobody’s Child launches GirlvsCancer collection

London-based fashion label Nobody’s Child has collaborated with breast cancer advocate Lauren Mahon on a limited-edition GirlvsCancer Cherry Blossom collection to support World Cancer Day this month.

Mahon, the founder of GirlvsCancer and host of the You, Me and the Big C podcast took inspiration from her cherry blossom back tattoo when designing the print for the collection, which is featured across two pieces, a boxy blouse and a button-down midi dress.

“I love what cherry blossoms represent,” explains Mahon in a statement. “I’m a spring baby and for me when it blooms it’s a sign of life coming back into the world. It helped me to cope mentally through my cancer diagnosis – I knew that all the trauma and side effects were temporary, and I would bloom again”

The Cherry Blossom Boxy Blouse, priced 26 pounds, and Cherry Blossom Button-Down Midi Dress, priced 35 pounds, are available exclusively on the Nobody’s Child website, with 25 percent of all sales from both going to independent national cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better, which helped Mahon through her own cancer journey.

Mahon, added: “I feel quite emotional looking at the cherry blossom pieces that I’ve designed with Nobody’s Child. Even though I can’t see the original cherry blossom on my back anymore - they faded during my chemo, it’s there living in front of me on pieces that I’ve created with Nobody’s Child.”

Images: courtesy of Nobody’s Child