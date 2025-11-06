Nobody’s Child becomes B Corp certified

Womenswear label Nobody’s Child has secured a B Corp certification after a rigorous review of the business. The brand, which is celebrating its 10 year anniversary, revealed the news on its Instagram page, where it said it was “now part of a global community of businesses that meet high verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability”.

The statement continued: “From responsibly sourced fabrics and circularity principles to people-first policies, fair working practices and supply chain transparency, every decision we make at Nobody’s Child reflects a commitment to do better for people and the planet. Now, with B Corp, that commitment has been independently recognised.”

B Corp certifications are issued by non-profit organisation B Lab, which assesses brands on various sustainability pillars, such as working conditions and environmental impact. While initially, brands were required to score a certain amount of points in an assessment, earlier this year, B Lab revealed changes to its system, moving away from a point-based process towards a seven-step performance assessment, complete with new guidelines.