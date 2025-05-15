Nobody’s Child expands into resale with eBay and Reskinned

British womenswear brand Nobody’s Child is expanding into resale exclusively on eBay, after launching a clothing take-back scheme in partnership with Reskinned, the resale, repair and recycling company in January.

Jody Plows, chief executive of Nobody’s Child, said in a statement: “Our mission has always been to design beautiful clothes with a conscience. By partnering with Reskinned and eBay, we’re taking that promise even further giving our customers the power to contribute to a circular fashion economy.”

Nobody’s Child adds that by pairing eBay’s reach with Reskinned’s expertise in garment repair, resale and recycling, it will help extend the lifecycle of its garments and make it easier for customers to shop for pre-loved items, supporting its goal of a circular fashion model and keeping fashion out of landfill.

Nobody’s Child launches resale exclusively on eBay with Reskinned Credits: Nobody’s Child

The womenswear brand adds that it chose eBay as its resale partner due to the marketplace’s three decades of experience championing recommerce and the circular economy, as well as it offering a a suite of solutions to enable fashion brands “to seamlessly sell across all stages of the inventory lifecycle – from its brand outlet for excess inventory, to Imperfects for items that are slightly damaged but never-worn, to second-hand take back solutions for brands like Nobody’s Child”.

Kirsty Keoghan, global head of pre-loved fashion at eBay, added: “The pre-loved fashion market is booming, fuelled by savvy Gen Z shoppers looking for high quality pieces at great prices. By bringing an incredible brand like Nobody’s Child onto the eBay marketplace, we’re demonstrating how we’re making circularity for fashion more accessible – for both brands, and for buyers.”