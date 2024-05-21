Nobody's Child makes online rental permanent

Womenswear brand Nobody’s Child, which counts Marks & Spencer as an investor, is making its pop-up rental service a permanent feature on its website following its success last year.

Nobody’s Child will offer a curated 17-piece edit featuring a range of satin occasion wear aimed at the upcoming wedding season, available to rent for just 15 pounds. Products can be hired for a minimum of three days.

Jody Plows, chief executive of Nobody’s Child, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be able to offer the option to rent direct from nobodyschild.com to our customers as it's a great low-cost initiative in providing beautiful fashion to every woman, everywhere without it costing the Earth.”

Nobody’s Child Credits: Nobody’s Child

The service is powered by Zoa’s new rental technology that plugs directly into the brand’s existing website, and each style will have a ‘rent’ button on the product page located directly below the ‘add to bag’ button to bridge the gap between the rental and retail experience.

Nobody’s Child is one of the first fashion brands to allow customers to hire directly from its own product pages instead of through a partner platform.

The brand adds that the integration of a ‘rent’ button on the selling pages “significantly elevates the user experience by offering a straightforward option alongside purchasing,” while “catering to the evolving preferences of modern consumers and the use of responsible fashion rental”.