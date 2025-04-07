Nobody’s Child unveils collaboration with Elizabeth Scarlett

British womenswear brand Nobody’s Child has launched a collaboration with accessories label Elizabeth Scarlett, known for its embroidered pieces.

The exclusive collection brings together “two brands united by a passion for creating beautiful, meaningful pieces that celebrate the natural world,” explains Nobody’s Child and features dresses, denim accessories and Nobody’s Child’s first-ever mini-me childrenswear styles.

Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett collection Credits: Nobody’s Child

In a statement, Nobody’s Child added that the partnership aims to offer customers a collection embodying the “spirit of joyful living and conscious style,” while also showcasing both brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, creativity, and ethical fashion.

The collection combines Elizabeth Scarlett’s signature hand-embroidered designs with Nobody’s Child’s laid-back, contemporary aesthetic, across a curated line-up of products, including dresses, denim, pouches, and wash bags.

The Nobody’s Child team worked with Elizabeth Scarlett’s original watercolour paintings and applied them to its silhouettes, combining soft colour palettes and her most popular motifs including the sun and earth goddess icons, shells and pressed flowers.

Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett collection Credits: Nobody’s Child

Nobody’s Child launches first-ever mini-me childrenswear

The collection aims to offer a “whimsical feel of spring with effortless style essentials for laid-back summer escapes,” adds Nobody’s Child, including wrap dresses, relaxed co-ord sets, mini shifts, and embroidered shackets, alongside denim shorts, dresses and blouses updated with floral, celestial and heart embroidery.

Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett collection Credits: Nobody’s Child

For the first time, Nobody’s Child has also introduced mini-me styles, with coordinating looks for little ones, including silhouettes with playful frills, bows, and delicate embroidery. Childrenswear is offered for girls aged three to 10 years old.

Rounding off the collection is a selection of embroidered accessories, including frill-edged tote bags, make-up bags, pouches, coin purses, wash bags, and a cushion.

Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett collection Credits: Nobody’s Child

Jody Plows, chief executive at Nobody’s Child, said: “I am truly excited about our first brand collaboration. The Nobody’s Child team and I have always admired Elizabeth Scarlett’s beautiful collections and inspiring brand values. There’s a wonderful synergy between us and partnering on this collection has been an absolute joy.

“Together, we’ve created a beautiful collection that seamlessly blends Elizabeth Scarlett’s aesthetic with Nobody’s Child’s signature designs. It’s a true celebration of femininity and unique design.”

Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett collection Credits: Nobody’s Child

To mark the collaboration, the two brands are donating 10,000 towards conservation projects that protect animals and their habitats around the planet.

Elizabeth Scarlett, founder of accessories brand Elizabeth Scarlett, added: “I have always loved Nobody’s Child and admire their position in the fashion industry; pioneering style without compromising on ethics which perfectly aligns with our own brand values.

“It’s been a dream of mine to launch into ready-to-wear, so I couldn’t feel prouder to be collaborating. The collection embodies the beauty of the natural world; soft colour palettes in light, fresh fabrics complemented with delicately embroidered designs that encapsulate the wonder of the world around us.”

Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett collection Credits: Nobody’s Child

Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett collection Credits: Nobody’s Child

Nobody’s Child x Elizabeth Scarlett collection Credits: Nobody’s Child