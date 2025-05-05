Nobody's Child unveils collaboration with Poppy Delevingne

British womenswear brand Nobody's Child has unveiled a collaborative collection with Poppy Delevingne, drawing inspiration from the English model and actress’ eclectic wardrobe.

The collection is described as a “love letter to modern versatility” designed to “be loved now and for years to come,” inspired by Delevingne's travels, closest relationships and treasured moments.

Nobody’s Child has worked with Delevingne to create hand-painted prints and silhouettes inspired by her own vintage archive and memories of carefree summer escapes with friends and the freedom of festivals.

Nobody’s Child x Poppy Delevingne collection Credits: Nobody’s Child

The result is flowing dresses, tailoring and boho-inspired blouses, which have been designed to be versatile so they can be “dressed up or pared back”. Soft silhouettes, with feminine cuts and details like puff sleeves and ruffles, sit alongside subtle pleating, sharp tailoring, and “love-worn” denim with the hero fringed jacket.

Highlights include breezy mini dresses, which are playful, featuring pleats, florals and floaty chiffons, while evening styles are inspired by vintage lingerie slips with lace, ruffles and leopard print or floor-length halter neck chiffons with bold floral prints. The collection also features crochet tops and patchwork dresses in a nod to the 70’s evoking.

Nobody’s Child x Poppy Delevingne collection Credits: Nobody’s Child

Commenting on the collaboration, Delevingne said in a statement: “I’m beyond excited to finally share my collaboration with Nobody’s Child! This collection has been a real passion project for me - merging my love for vintage and timeless style with the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

“We’ve worked hard to create pieces that are not only fashion-forward but easy to wear. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the collection and feel the same joy I do when I wear these pieces."

Each piece within the collection is also accompanied by its very own DPP (Digital Product Passport) that documents the supply chain touchpoints, which can be accessed via the QR code on the care label.

Jody Plows, chief executive at Nobody’s Child, added: “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Poppy Delevingne on this exciting new collection. Poppy’s innate sense of style and her playful, bold approach to fashion make her the perfect partner for Nobody’s Child.

“Together, we’ve crafted a collection that combines a vintage essence with effortless, statement designs. We have also mapped this collection’s supply chain and environmental impact as part of our multi-award-winning Digital Product Passport (DPP) initiative.”

The Nobody’s Child x Poppy Delevingne collection launches May 8. Sizes range from UK 4 to 22 with petite options, and prices range from 49 to 150 pounds.

