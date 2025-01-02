Nobody’s Child unveils debut bridal collection

Womenswear brand Nobody's Child has launched its first bridal collection, featuring bridal and bridesmaid dresses designed for “modern love stories”.

The 12-piece collection features minimal silhouettes to soft, fluid tailoring, including relaxed tailoring, midi, maxi and mini dresses in shades of ivory, crafted in heavy satins, jacquards and crepe.

Nobody’s Child bridal collection Credits: Nobody’s Child

The collection has been designed to take women “from proposal to party,” with statement ivory suits, satin mini dresses with bow detailing, elegant strapless jumpsuits, and timeless maxi dresses with billowing balloon sleeves.

In addition, Nobody's Child has also expanded its bridesmaid collection with 25 new styles in a pastel colour palette of pale pink, lemon and green, alongside opulent hues of navy and forest green. Styles include thin strap cowl neck designs alongside off-the-shoulder floor length, halter neck and empire line styles.

The new collections are available through the Nobody’s Child website and rental platform Hurr. Prices range from 110 to 220 pounds.

Nobody’s Child bridal collection Credits: Nobody’s Child