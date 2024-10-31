Nominees for BFC Foundation Award revealed

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has named the nominees of its BFC Foundation Award, the winner of which will be announced at the upcoming The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora, scheduled to take place December 2.

The five nominees for this year’s award are current BFC Newgen recipients, Aaron Esh and Tolu Coker; BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund 2024 winner, Bianca Saunders; BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2024 winner, Chopova Lowena; and current BFC Fashion Trust recipient, Labrum London.

The winner from those nominated will be chosen by a Voting Committee of 1,000 industry members, who have been invited by the BFC to take part in the voting process.

This is the second nomination as part of the overall Fashion Awards for both Aaron Esh and Chopova Lowena, which have each also been nominated for emerging menswear and womenswear designers awards, respectively.

The BFC Foundation Award, however, aims to champion designers currently receiving support through one of the foundation’s core initiatives, including BFC Newgen and BFC Fashion Trust.

Other accolades to be honoured during the night include the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, Outstanding Achievement Award, Designer of the Year, Model of the Year and British Accessories Designer, among others.