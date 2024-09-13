Nominees of 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards named, Isabel Toledo to be honoured

The nominees of the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards have been announced as the council, together with headline sponsor Amazon Fashion, looks to continue celebrating designers and innovators impacting American fashion.

Nominees for the American Womenswear Designer of the Year are;

Rachel Scott for Diotima

Marc Jacobs

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler

Thom Browne

Tory Burch

For American Menswear Designer of the Year, the nominees are;

Mike Amiri for Amiri

Emily Adams Bode Aujla for Bode

Thom Browne

Todd Snyder

Willy Chavarria

Nominees for American Accessory Designer of the Year were revealed to be;

Ana Khouri

Stuart Vevers for Coach

Catherine Holstein for Khaite

Raul Lopez for Laur

Tory Burch

The nominees for the Shop with Google American Emerging Designer of the Year are;

Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell for Tanner Fletcher

Jackson Wiederhoeft for Wiederhoeft

Connor McKnight

Presley Oldham

Henry Zankov for Zankov

In a release, senior director for commerce marketing at Google, Stephanie Horton, said the company was honoured to continue supporting the award, adding: “Shop with Google is committed to building technologies that help level the playing field for all brands, and we’re especially excited to play a role in amplifying the nominees’ reach and business growth through grants, helpful Pixel products and access to the Shop with Google mentorship programme.”

Daniel Roseberry, Michael Kors and Stephen Burrows among honourees

Next to the awards, a number of honourees have also been named. Among these are Isabel Toledo, the late Cuban-American designer who will posthumously receive the newly renamed Isabel Toledo Board of Directors’ Tribute Award. The honour, which will be accepted by the designer’s husband Ruben Toledo, had initially been established to recognise independent designers whose achievements reflected the board’s values.

Other honourees include Daniel Roseberry, Schiaparelli’s creative director who will receive the International Designer of the Year recognition; Michael Kors, the recipient of the Positive Change Award for his work through the Watch Hunger Stop campaign; Stephen Burrows, who will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award; Annie Leibovtiz, the recipient of the Media Award in Honour of Eugenia Sheppard; and, for the Founder’s Award in Honour of Eleanor Lambert, Hamish Bowles.

The awards ceremony and gala dinner will be held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on October 28.