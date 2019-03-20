Nominees of CFDA Fashion Awards have been announced

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has announced its nominees for this year's CFDA Fashion Awards. The award ceremony is set to take place at the Brooklyn Museum on June 3, just after Tom Ford takes over the role of chairman of the CFDA.

For the category of Womenswear Designer of the Year, the CFDA has nominated Brandon Maxwell, Marc Jacobs, Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy for Rodarte, Rosie Assoulin and Sander Lak for Sies Marjan. Last year's recipient of the CFDA's Womenswear Designer of the Year was Raf Simmons for his work with Calvin Klein, though he has since left his role of creative director with the brand.

The nominees for Menswear Designer of the Year are Mike Amiri for Amiri; Virgil Abloh for Off-White; Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss; Rick Owens, and Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York. Streetwear label Supreme had won in this category last year.

The nominees for Emerging Designer of the Year are Emily Adams Bode for Bode; Beth Bugdaycay for Foundrae; Heron Preston; Catherine Holstein for Khaite, and Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto for Staud. Sander Lak of Sies Marjon had won in the emerging designer category last year; he is now nominated in the womenswear category.

The CFDA has also announced the recipients of its honoree awards. Carine Roitfeld will receive the Founder's Award, given in honor of CFDA founder Eleanor Lambert. Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen will receive the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award, focused on charity through the promotion of art and culture.