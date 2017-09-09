Noon by Noor continues to bring us Bahrain inspiration

This season designers Shaikha Noor Rashid Al Khalifa and Shaika Haya Mohamed Al Khalifa took inspiration from their home country of Bahrain. Despite the international inspiration, they were still very much on trend for this season.

White appears to be a signature color for spring/summer 2018, as a white cotton strap dress opened the show. As usual, the brand mixed the masculine and feminine with wide leg trousers and oversized shirts that had details like pleats and billowing sleeve shapes.

Noon by Noor presented their spring/summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week

Noon by Noor is arguably ahead of the curve, as customers turn more to thinking about clothes for comfort, while still wanting to keep style in mind. They have the potential to be at the forefront of the next trend trickle down effect as brands look to provide customers the comfort they want without forsaking fashion sense.

In addition to white, the color palette also included red and rosebud pink. Pink has become a signature spring color of the brand, as it was also a main part of the color palette for their spring/summer 2017 line.

It's never spring without florals, and floral sketches were embellished on blazers, skirts and dresses.

Most notably this season from the brand, they have introduced handbags. The brand has collaborated with designer Tyler ellis to create a signature 10-piece capsule collection comprised of two styles, a sleek Kelly Box and Lee Pouchet envelope clutch.

It's a new leaf for Noon by Noor, and they finally have accessories to compliment their ready-to-wear. photos: courtesy of Linda Gaunt Communications