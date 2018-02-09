Noon by Noor looks to the starry night for fall/winter 2018 collection

Noon by Noor designers Shaikha Noor Rashid Al Khalifa and Shaikha Haya Mohamed Al Khalifa always draw inspiration from their culture and homeland of Bahrain for their collection. It is the core of their brand DNA. This season at New York Fashion Week for fall/winter 2018, the designers looked to Bahrain's story night sky to create a whimsical collection.

Fantasy like accents were expressed with silhouettes, gold accented fabrics, Arabic script quoting "to the moon and back" and delicate feather hand worked embroidery referencing Bahrain's national bird the Bulbul.

“We contrast fluid draped silhouettes with tailored masculine shapes, which attests to our brands aesthetic,” said Shaikha Noor.

The brand's strength has been in their tailored jackets, which do very well in the U.S. market. "We always think about how our jackets will appeal to the U.S. market and our international markets," Shaika Haya said. "We want to make sure it is modern and fresh, and for people to be able to understand it."

This season Shaikha feels the Arabic scripts used in the collections will resonate really well with the U.S. customer, especially those seeking individuality. "It's something modern, and very specific to our culture, so it's great to see the detail in the cuffs and shirts, and people will be interested," Shaika Haya said.

The collection featured a diverse, yet cohesive array of pieces including oversized wool cavalry twill weaves, short pile faux fur jackets, classic Savile Row menswear coatings, and statement shearling sleeves, along with soft fluid chiffons and sleek silhouettes in gold lurex striped tailoring.

There were both day wear and evening wear options, ranging from separates like a gold sweater with a long black skirt to a star embroidered embellished dress with a cape for the finale look. Noon by Noor made sure this collection had something for everybody, from the working women to the socialites and stars on the red carpet. There's a broader range than ever before, a brilliant move on the designers part for growing their customer base.

