Nordstrom announces new ban on fur and exotic animal skins

Nordstrom will stop selling merchandise made with fur or exotic animal skins, through all of its Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and Last Chance stores and e-commerce sites, by the end of 2021.

The U.S.-based retailer came to this decision in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States.

"We're committed to delivering the best possible service and merchandise for our customers," the retailer's chief merchandising officer, Teri Bariquit, said in a company statement. "Delivering on that commitment means continually listening to customer feedback and evolving our product offering to ensure we're meeting their needs."

Nordstrom's private label brands haven't used genuine fur or exotic animal skins "for years," according to Bariquit, "so extending this policy to all the brands we carry is a natural next step for our business."

Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, added, "We applaud Nordstrom for ending the sale of fur and becoming the first U.S. based retailer to ban exotic animal skins. This is a pivotal step toward a more humane business model and a safer world for animals, sending a clear message that animals should not suffer for the sake of fashion."