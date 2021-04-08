Nordstrom collaborates with Dover Street Market Paris

American department store chain Nordstrom has partnered with Comme des Garçons owned concept store Dover Street Market Paris to highlight emerging designers in the fashion industry.

The collaboration will feature seven individual up-and-coming brands curated by Dover Street that introduce their spring/summer 2021 collections in select Nordstrom stores and online.

“We use our in-store and online boutiques as a platform to showcase wonderfully creative fashion and hope to be a place of discovery and excitement,” stated Gennie Yi, Space buyer for Nordstorm, in a press release.

“Our point of view on product is anchored in a sense of curiosity and play–pushing the boundaries is something that resonates and keeps us looking forward to finding the next new brand.”

For six weeks, the brands, including Berlin-based HFD, gender-neutral brand ERL, Paris designer Weinsanto, and Singaporean collective Youths in Balaclava, will be featured in an immersive new shop installation designed by artist Marc Hundley. Customers can shop the collaboration in Nordstrom Space boutiques in New York, Los Angeles, and Vancouver stores.

The collaboration comes at a time of expansion for Dover Street Market. Earlier this year, Dover Street launched a brick-in-mortar shop in Paris’s Marais district. The multi-brand concept store has shops in London, New York City, Tokyo, Singapore, Beijing, and Los Angeles.

“Dover Street Market is undoubtedly a leader in what is on the pulse of fashion right now and partnering with them in this way is an incredible opportunity to support emerging designer talent,” added Yi.