Nordstrom helps NYC families in need with new partnership

Major U.S. retailer Nordstrom has partnered with Good+Foundation to continue its commitment to supporting the New York City community. Good+Foundation is a leading nonprofit that pairs donations with innovative services to help low-income families, in an effort to dismantle multi-generational poverty.

Nordstrom is donating a grant of 250,000 dollars to Good+Foundation. The grant will be used to support programmatic work across all five boroughs of New York City, delivering essential goods such as cribs, diapers and strollers to families in need. The donation will also help provide families with access to services like job training, couples counseling and parenting classes.

Last year, the retailer committed to donating 5 million dollars to the New York City community by the end of 2020. Its donation to Good+Foundation is its latest step towards this goal.

"We believe one of our most important responsibilities as a company is giving back to the diverse communities where we live and work," Jamie Nordstrom said in a statement. "As we celebrate the opening of Nordstrom NYC, our Manhattan Flagship store, we are thrilled to be partnering with Good+Foundation to help improve the lives of thousands of local children and families."