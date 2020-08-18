Nordstrom partners with nonprofit to provide shoes to children in need

Nordstrom hopes to donate more than 200 thousand pairs of shoes to children who need them through its latest partnership with Shoes That Fit. The retailer has teamed with the nonprofit organization every year for the past ten to provide new sneakers to kids in need throughout the country.

Between now and October 4, Nordstrom customers may purchase 10-dollar giving cards in all stores or donate online.

The donated shoes are delivered to schools across the U.S. Schools have shared that 40 percent of students who received new shoes through the Shoes That Fit program increased attendance and 87 percent reported increased self-esteem.

"For children to reach their full potential, they need to feel good about themselves. Creating this confidence in children at a young age is empowering and critical to their future success," Amy Fass, CEO of Shoes That Fit, explained in a press release. "We are proud to partner with Nordstrom to give back to these children and invest in their future."