North Face enhances UK repair services with Prolong partnership

Outdoor brand The North Face is partnering with aftersales technology firm Prolong to scale its product repair services across the UK.

This initiative, in collaboration with their existing care and repair provider ACS Clothing Ltd, focuses on creating a more digital and customer-friendly post-purchase experience. The new system aims to simplify the repair process and improve access to services for products no longer under warranty.

Marta Pellegrino, Senior Sustainability Specialist at North Face, stated that "Repairs have become a strategic lever for The North Face," adding that Prolong has enabled them to structure aftersales to support both sustainability goals and business performance.

Prolong’s platform provides a single digital system for managing both in-warranty and out-of-warranty repairs, with the goal of delivering more consistent and scalable service. The customizable system is designed to adapt to local requirements while supporting The North Face’s broader retail and e-commerce network.

From a business perspective, this move aligns with The North Face's aims to improve operational efficiency and advance its sustainability efforts. The platform is also expected to create new revenue opportunities through paid repairs for out-of-warranty items.

Tanguy Frécon, CEO of Prolong, commented in a press release, "Working hand in hand with The North Face, we tailored every feature to match the reality of their operations. The goal was clear: deliver speed, control, and simplicity, without compromising on brand standards."

This partnership reinforces The North Face’s ongoing commitment to reducing its environmental impact by extending the lifespan of its products, aligning with the brand’s long-standing “Never Stop Exploring” philosophy.