North Face x Sneakersnstuff launch exclusive capsule collaboration

Streetwear brand Sneakersnstuff is celebrating its 20th anniversary in business, and to commemorate the milestone it has teamed with The North Face to launch an exclusive collaboration.

The two brands have created a capsule collection that takes inspiration from the early days of The North Face, which was founded in San Francisco in 1966. For the collaboration, Swedish brand Sneakersnstuff honors the trends of the American West Coast in the 1960s through a winter season-appropriate line of five pieces.

The collaboration connects the stories of each brand through a bright color palette and warm materials. The collection is comprised of an urban hiking boot called the Berkeley Boot, a lightweight down jacket called the Nuptse Jacket and tie-dye versions of three hallmark styles of The North Face - the Danali Fleece, the Fleece Pant and a cap.

The North Face x Sneakersnstuff capsule will launch on October 19th in limited-edition quantities. It can be shopped in Sneakersnstuff stores in Stockholm, Berlin, Paris, London, New York and Los Angeles.

Images: Sneakersnstuff