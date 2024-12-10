North Six launches new experiential retail division

North Six, the global production agency for fashion, beauty, luxury and lifestyle, whose client portfolio includes LVMH, Estée Lauder, Graff and Chanel, has launched a new division dedicated to experiential retail activations and influencer marketing.

Former executive director of Dazed Studio, Liam Osbourne, and former global head of strategy at Flux at Monks, Duncan Gowers have been onboarded to North Six as global senior vice president of clients and growth and global senior vice president of strategy, respectively.

The duo will work closely with US vice president of experiential, Andrew Barlow and UK-based head of experiential, Liam Leslie, along with Mikey O'Brien North Six vice president of consumer influence.

In a statement, North Six, which is part of Together Group, a curated collective of creative consultancies, marketing, technology and production studios, said that the division reflects “significant growth” in experiential marketing at the agency and would lead growth of new business in the UK and US.

Oliver Hicks, founder and chief executive of North Six, said: "Having worked with the world's leading brands and creative agencies for more than 25 years, North Six is known as a trusted partner for exceptional stills and motion production.

"Our fastest growing service division, however, are our experiential and influencer marketing services, achieving high double-digit growth rates in the US this year. This new division marks our ambition to further accelerate this growth internationally in 2025."

The agency has worked for brands, including Bvlgari, Montblanc, Clinique and Byredo, and this new division will deliver a wide range of experiential retail activation projects for brands and creative agencies. Recent activations have included smaller dinners and events, such as Sol de Janeiro's After Hours Perfume Mist product launch event, pop-up installations like Pleasing's recent Selfridges concession and Zara's summer retail activation in the Hamptons, as well as fashion shows and influencer trips for Jean Paul Gaultier, Jimmy Choo and Burberry.

Christian Kurtzke, global chief executive of Together Group, added: "North Six's new division captures a growing demand from our clients across the Group for enhancing consumer engagement through experiential retail activation in beauty, fashion, luxury and lifestyle. Collaborating with its sister agency Purple, North Six can offer an integrated service that creates higher value for clients.

“Purple's unique media relationships and cultural connectedness, combined with North Six's first-class production capabilities, have accelerated the growth of Together Group's experiential and influencer offering this year. Amidst a challenging global luxury and lifestyle market environment, we continue to expand our market share in the segment in 2025."