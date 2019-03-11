Norwich University student wins Children in Need competition

Megan Grinham, a final year fashion design student from Norwich University of the Arts (NUA), has been unveiled as the winner of the competition to design the official T-shirt for BBC Children in Need’s 2019 fundraising campaign.

The competition was organised by Graduate Fashion Foundation, the charity behind Graduate Fashion Week, and 2019 sponsor George at Asda, who challenged students to create a T-shirt design to be the official BBC Children in Need charity t-shirt for their 2019 campaign that was gender neutral and age less whilst showcasing innovation, manufacturing techniques and what BBC Children in Need meant to them.

Grinham’s design was picked by the George at Asda team from hundreds of entries by undergraduate students from across the 38 UK Graduate Fashion Foundation member universities.

The winning design will remain a “closely guarded secret” until it is officially unveiled later this year at the Graduate Fashion Week Gala Show on June 5, 2019, however, the press statement added that as winner, Grinham will work with the team at George at Asda to “refine her design” ready to go into production.

In addition to designing the winning T-shirt, which will be used throughout BBC Children in Need’s 2019 campaign and will be sold in 400 Asda stores around the country this autumn, with proceeds from the sale of the t-shirt benefitting the charity, Grinham also wins a two-week paid internship at George’s head office and an invitation to attend a BBC Children in Need photoshoot and the Appeal Show in November.

Commenting on finding out that a Norwich University of the Arts student was the winner, Kate Farley, Course Leader Fashion and Textiles at NUA, said in a statement: “We’ re delighted that Megan has created the winning design – she’s a talented student who cares about people and the environment. She’ll be thrilled to see people wearing her design in support of such a great cause.”

Two runners up in the design competition will be announced shortly, with an exciting exhibition display at Graduate Fashion Week.

Estella Arroya, senior design manager at George at Asda, added: “We're so pleased to be working alongside both BBC Children In Need and Graduate Fashion Foundation again this year, and continuing to have the opportunity to work with fantastic new talent such as Megan.

“Both charities hold a close place in our heart and we look forward to working with them both as we move forward. Were also thrilled to be home of the official BBC Children in need T-shirt.”

Martyn Roberts, managing director at Graduate Fashion Foundation, said: “Graduate Fashion Foundation is extremely excited to host such an exciting competition for our talented undergraduate students. BBC Children in Need is a wonderful charity, and we are delighted to be working with them and George at Asda on their campaign for the official charity tee this year. We congratulate Megan and look forward to showcasing the winning design at Graduate Fashion Week in June.”

Image: courtesy of Graduate Fashion Foundation