Novak Djokovic joins Lacoste’s roster of athletes

Tennis player Novak Djokovic has been announced as Lacoste’s newest sporting brand ambassador, with the former number one set to wear the sportswear label on and off the court following the expiry of his deal with retailer Uniqlo.

Lacoste, which was founded by tennis plater René Lacoste in 1933, said that Djokovic will wear an exclusive eponymous clothing line on the court that has been developed for him to wear during the Glam Slam tournaments, starting with the French Open later this month, as well as other tournaments throughout the season.

The Novak Djokovic collection is described as a line of “performance products that fuse functionality with style” and “pays attention to all the details of the game”, including being “engineered” from materials handpicked for their quality and performance featuring details such as ergonomic stitching to prevent chaffing and cuts that bring about ease of movement.

The collection will be available in Lacoste stores from this month and features Djokovic’s signature printed on the left sleeve of the polo shirt whose graphics are inspired by the lines of a tennis court.

To launch the partnership, Djokovic stars in the brand’s new advertising campaign and short film, which combines black and white footage of Lacoste in the 1930s and of the present-day collections and Djokovic now, as well as looking back to the invention of the classic Lacoste L.12.12 Polo shirt.

Image: courtesy of Lacoste