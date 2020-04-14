NY-based HR expert launches mid-Covid career counseling services

New York -Fashion recruitment and HR authority and founder of Joe’s Blackbook, Joe Medved, has launched two initiatives in an effort to support New York’s fashion community. Both career counseling services, Joe with Joe, a one-on-one virtual coffee meeting in which the individual can plumb the depths of Medved’s experience, launched a few weeks ago and so far, according to his team, every slot has been filled. Joe's Blackbook Sessions, on the other hand, launching today is a Zoom conference billed as an opportunity to expand knowledge, sharpen skills, and learn from experts on various topics. The first of these one hour sessions led by Medved on the topic, "Sharpening your tools: Tips on how to make the most of your career," covers goal-setting, building your network, personal brand storytelling, the importance of a side gig, and pivoting your career. Future sessions will be guided by guest experts and all proceeds go to the Joe’s Blackbook Scholarship fund.

Medved, a victim of the last crisis which rocked the fashion industry, the 2008 recession, was laid off after a decade heading recruitment at Abercrombie & Fitch. He speaks of it as a tough blow, after having invested in his job to such an extent that he didn’t have much of an identity outside of it. Now he considers it the best thing that could have happened to him as it led to the inception of Joe’s Blackbook, now in its second decade. Sometimes you need to get out to go up, he says, and encourages those who have been furloughed or laid off in recent weeks, to use this time to do some homework. Update your skills; continue education even if it’s from Youtube; work out a 3 or 5 year plan and hold yourself accountable; define yourself clearly; edit your portfolio ruthlessly; explore monetizing your side passion; cold call mentors, allies or even strangers within companies where you would like to work for a virtual coffee date.

A few hours before the first session, FashionUnited reached out to Medved to further discuss his motivation for the series which had been in the planning for some time but which suddenly seemed more necessary than ever.

What pushed you to launch the series now?

With the arrival of Covid-19 most people are sheltering in place with little or no contact with the outside world. Many people are feeling uncertainty about their careers, some have been furloughed or laid off from jobs. We feel that at this time people are looking to connect and seeking advice and leadership to help them navigate though this time. We are connectors in the retail, fashion and technology space. We do this through the placement of talent at companies, connecting businesses to other businesses where there are synergies (just did this the other day), connecting manufacturers to companies to help with speed-to-market and innovation, collaborations and other mutually beneficial connections. This is just another way to connect people to help them grow using a digital platform and adapt to the current situation.

Are the individual virtual coaching sessions, Joe with Joe, geared more towards graduate and emerging designers or CEOs and seasoned professionals?

We do this usually in-person, so this is digitally adapting to offer this service during the Covid crisis and also to allow us to reach people that we cannot meet in-person. We have been very busy with this program and most people are more senior in their careers either looking advice on how to grow within their current company, seeking a new opportunity, or looking for advice on how to start their own business. This service allows us to tailor to individual needs, whether that be advice on portfolios/resumes or on how to become a better leader. CEOs, Creative Directors, sourcing professionals, emerging talent have all been a part of Joe with Joe.

You have a broad fashion industry network accumulated over years. What is the current mood generally in your community?

The mood is mixed. Some people are scared and not sure what to do, others are seeing this as an opportunity to explore other career options and many are wondering how their companies will survive or evolve.

There has been endless speculation on how Covid-19 will forever change how the fashion industry operates but what specific changes do you identify as already happening or on the horizon?

Our industry had been going through major changes prior to Covid-19, from the explosion of fast fashion/discount retail, to the move toward the digital selling platform and a more genuine sustainability focus. And many brands were already struggling to survive. Some of the smaller brands are already shuttering and the larger brands are going to use Covid as an excuse to shed some overhead and trim headcount. With everyone working from home using Zoom and other technologies I believe this will open up more companies to work-from-home in some situations and allow more flexibility. I think larger companies will continue to get smaller (keeping a core group of people who understand the brand and how to use technology) and then rely more heavily on the gig/freelance/consultant workforce when needed. This will allow companies to keep overhead low and continue to bring fresh ideas within the organization. The reliance on China for the supply chain I believe will be reviewed and new sourcing strategies will be put in place and perhaps some manufacturing may come back to the States.

Fashion editor Jackie Mallon is also an educator and author of Silk for the Feed Dogs, a novel set in the international fashion industry.