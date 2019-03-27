NYC gets closer to banning the sale of fur

New York City is looking at proposed legislation that would ban the sale of fur. City councilmen r Corey Johnson, Mark Levine and Fernando Cabrera have sponsored a proposed local law that would ban fur sales throughout the city's five boroughs.

“As an animal lover, I believe it is cruel to kill an animal just for the purpose of people buying and wearing a fur coat. There is really no need for this,” Johnson said to the New York Post. “In a progressive and modern city like New York, banning the sale of fur clothing and accessories is long overdue. Saying no to fur is fashionable and a symbol of progress. This proposal is about protecting animals and their unnecessary killing.”

Similar legislation has been passed in other American cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Berkeley. New York would be the first city on the east coast to enact such a ban.

The luxury fashion industry is slowly but surely turning its nose up to the inhumane production and sale of furs. Brands including Gucci, Versace, Michael Kors, Chanel, Burberry and Victoria Beckham, along with retailers Net-a-Porter and Selfridges, have pledged to be fur-free.