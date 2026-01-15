NYFW: All the debuts and returnees for the AW26 season

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has unveiled the preliminary schedule for New York Fashion Week AW26, due to run February 11 to February 16. The week is marked by notable debuts and returning brands, which sit alongside the more than 60 runway shows and designer presentations on the roster.

Rachel Scott for Proenza Schouler

Rachel Scott at the finale of Diotima's SS26 show. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Opening the week, Rachel Scott will be making her creative direction debut for Proenza Schouler. The Jamaican-American designer took over the creative helm last year from founders Jack McCollough and Lazardo Hernandez, who went on to lead Loewe. Scott had already been working as a consultant to the creative duo, and is thus expected to bring her own perspective to Schouler while preserving the legacy of its founders. Scott’s Diotima brand will also be hosting its own runway on February 15, 12pm EST.

Nicola Brognano for 7 For All Mankind

Nicola Brognano, the new creative director of 7 For All Mankind, at the finale of his namesake brand's AW20 show. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Elsewhere, 7 For All Mankind will be making its fashion week debut, unveiling the first collection of its new creative director, Nicola Brognano. The Italian designer, the former creative director to Blumarine, joined the denim-centric brand amid a period of evolution focused on elevating product categories and consumer touch points. At the time of his appointment, Brognano said he intends to honour the brand’s DNA, while infusing “an of-the-moment attitude”. The show will be held February 13 at 3pm EST.

Robert Rodriguez for Derek Lam

Robert Rodriguez during the debut of Koltson at New York Fashion Week AW23. Credits: Koltson, Rodin Banica

In addition, Robert Rodriguez is set to unveil his vision for Derek Lam – his appointment as creative director was revealed Wednesday. Rodriguez fills a role that has been vacant since the brand’s namesake founder left in 2023. He has now been tasked with elevating the label in a way that honours its refined roots. The designer previously served as creative director of Halston before launching his own luxury brand, Koltson. The show, which notably marks a return to NYFW for the Derek Lam label, will take place February 13 at 11am EST.

Public School returns after six-year hiatus

Public School SS18, NYFW. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Another NYFW returnee is that of Public School, a celebrity-favoured streetwear label that has been on an extended six-year hiatus. After stints at other labels and independent projects, designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne are returning the brand to the runway after previously hosting a supper club concept at NYFW’s prior edition. Public School is known for its blend of streetwear and tailoring, a focus it intends to sharpen in the coming collection, to be shown February 11 at 8pm EST.

New names, regulars and Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren SS26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A series of regulars will then fill up the rest of the schedule. Among them: Calvin Klein Collection, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Khaite, LaQuan Smith, Michael Kors, Sergio Hudson, Tory Burch, Area, Altuzarra, and Elena Velez. New names are also set to bolster the lineup, with the likes of Cult Gaia, Hilá, Andrew Curwan, Caroline Zimbalist, and Japser set to debut. Ralph Lauren will once again show off schedule on February 10.