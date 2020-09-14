NYFW: Pantone unveils spring-summer 2021 colour palette

Pantone, the global authority on colour, has unveiled that colours for spring/summer 2021 for New York Fashion Week will be inspired by the beauty of nature to support “flexibility and reinvention”.

The colours for SS21 it states have been chosen to lighten the mood, while inspiring “ingenuity and inventiveness,” following months of lockdown and economic uncertainty due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The report reveals ten standout colours, alongside Pantone’s current take on the five core classics, which it expects to see in fashion designers new spring/summer collections.

According to Pantone Color Institute experts, colours for spring/summer 2021 New York emphasise colours that “versatility transcend the seasons and allow for more freedom of choice - colours that lend themselves to original colour statements and whose flexibility easily adapts to our new and more fragmented lifestyle”.

These colours are illustrative of nature, featuring brightening and soothing shades, such as ‘Marigold,’ a comforting golden orange-infused yellow lends a warming presence, as well as an optimistic ‘Illuminating’ yellow that Pantone describes as being “friendly and joyful,” and a mentholated ‘Green Ash’ that cools and soothes.

Uplifting ‘Marigold’ and ‘French Blue’ feature in Pantone’s New York Fashion Week SS21 colour palette

Commenting on the NYFW spring/summer 2021 colour palette, Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement: “Offering a range of shades illustrative of nature, colours for spring/summer 2021 underscores our desire for flexible colour that works year-round.

“Infused with a genuine authenticity that continues to be increasingly important, colours for Spring/Summer 2021 combine a level of comfort and relaxation with sparks of energy that encourage and uplift our moods.”

Other colours in the top ten, includes ‘Cerulean’ a colour that represents the sky on a serene, crystal clear day, ‘French Blue’ described as a “stirring blue hue that awakens a vision of Paris in the springtime,” as well as ‘Burnt Coral’ that expresses conviviality.

There are also three bold jewel tones, ‘Amethyst Orchid’ a floral shaded amethyst orchid that Pantone says introduces “a unique touch,” ‘Raspberry Sorbet’ that “tantalises” and a tasty ‘Mint’ hue that “refreshes and restores”.

The final colour in the top ten is the surprising earthy inspired ‘Rust’ brown, which is more emblematic of autumn leaves, and uncharacteristic of a spring palette.

These ten colours will be showcased alongside the spring/summer 2021 core classics: ‘Inkwell’ - a deep and intense blackened blue; ‘Ultimate Gray’ - a quietly assuring and reliable grey encouraging composure; ‘Buttercream’ - an easy and effortless delicious off-white; ‘Desert Mist’ - a colour that invokes images of shifting powdery sands; and ‘Willow’ - a canopy of green that reveals and conceals.

Images: via Pantone website