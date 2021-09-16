NYFW SS22: Collina Strada’s sustainable tribute to Y2K skater girls

Collina Strada chose the Brooklyn Grange’s rooftop garden to return to New York Fashion Week after lockdown to share its spring/summer 2022 collection as a tribute to Y2K skater girls.

This was a catwalk show full of energy, with many of the models walking the catwalk two-by-two while laughing, hugging one another and even plucking carrots from the ground. This fun and optimism was reflected in the collection, which was designed to inspire us to dress up again, and was filled with bright colours of orange, green, blue and pink.

“It’s a chaotic time. The world is changing and so are you,” explains Collina Strada’s Hillary Taymour in the show notes. “You dress for the mess - print on print, layer on layer.”

Image: courtesy of Collina Strada

Entitled ‘Snails Pace’ the spring/summer 2022, was a tribute to Y2K skater girls, while also embracing gardening and growing vegetables with floral and doodle prints seen across cargo trousers, vests and dresses.

Sustainability is at the heart of the collection with pieces made from deadstock fabrics, upcycled, or recycled fabrics, as Taymour looks to employ ethical materials and business practices where possible.

Highlights included draped midi skirts upcycled from wedding dresses, cargo trousers and asymmetrical bodysuits in vibrant colours and floral prints, alongside sculpted horse and beetle corsets. There was also a denim collaboration with Levi’s with jeans featuring doodles and stars, sustainable swimwear and recycled jewellery.

