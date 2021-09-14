NYFW SS22: Jason Wu inspired by the art of craftsmanship

Jason Wu returned to the catwalk at New York Fashion Week for spring/summer 2022 with an elegant, glamorous collection showcasing the beauty of florals.

This was a collection inspired by the art of craftsmanship and the idea of working with his hands, explained Jason Wu in the show notes, as well as using “innovative” dying techniques and natural fibres, especially delicate florals, an integral part of the Jason Wu house codes.

Wu collaborated with fabric artist Cara Marie Piazza, who owns an artisanal workshop specialising in natural dyes, to create cloudy, painterly floral effects that were designed to be “brilliantly serene”.

Image: courtesy of Jason Wu by Dan Lecca

They were created using special techniques include hand-dyed florals using frozen roses, ranunculus, safflower, and lac beetle pigments to achieve an almost impressionistic effect. Bundle dyeing was also used with steamed roses and cosmos, while cloudy pinks were achieved through hand sponging with cochineal extract and logwood, added Wu.

Image: courtesy of Jason Wu by Dan Lecca

These floral effects were applied to natural fabrications, from washed-silk habotai and memory cotton to silk charmeuse and performance taffeta, which were highlighted across elegant, glamorous silhouettes from pleated dresses and separates to oversized coats, lace-adorned slips and ballgowns destined for the red carpet.

The serene beauty of the florals were teamed with block colour styling, with sheer knits, sexy skirts with thigh-high slits with petal-like ruffles, babydoll dresses, and voluminous ballgowns.

Image: courtesy of Jason Wu by Dan Lecca

To highlight the collection’s beauty, the brand also commissioned a floral catwalk installation by Emily Thompson to add a fantastical floral wonderland. All materials used for the show set will also come “full circle,” added Wu, as they will be donated to local dye artists and students from Pratt Institute.

Image: courtesy of Jason Wu by Dan Lecca