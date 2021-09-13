NYFW SS22: Khaite Ready-to-Wear

Created as an ode to New York City and its demand for necessity over novelty, Khaite presented an exploration of contrasting textures and silhouettes for its ‘Till Tomorrow’ ready-to-wear.

Set in a darkened warehouse with a runway surrounded by trees and ivy, models walked through obscured lighting that briefly highlighted the sparkles and structures that characterised the SS22 collection. Designer Catherine Holstein centred in on construction this season. Whether it be an organza bubble dress or an enlarged pleat co-ord, each experimental silhouette played on a variety of couture techniques.

These material and structural juxtapositions carried an integral role in the collection, with an emphasis on conflicting layers and textural exploration. Model Gigi Hadid opened the show in an ivory, satin coat with dramatic padding, a silhouette that became a regular occurrence throughout and contrasted sharply with form-fitting, silk harnesses. This relaxed outerwear was further illustrated through enveloping trenches and leather moto jackets, each offering additional innovative shaping.

Image: Khaite

Sequins also remained strongly evident throughout. Slinky, gathered dresses were ornamented in sparkles, while other garments were entirely encased by them. Knitwear embellished with hand-applied Swarovski crystals, however, presented a more subtle sheen among the more bold pieces.

Image: Khaite

Earthy tones blended with the metropolitan feel of the attire, yet a particular highlight came in the form of an exotic, jungle-inspired material described as “an amalgam of urban escape fantasies”. The tiger-adorned print opposed the graphic structuring and leather bustiers, a particular staple of Holstein, that were adamant this season.

Voluminous accessories made definitive statements amongst the collection. Capacious, slouched tote bags in suede and leather sat beyond the knee, while wicker shopping bags further challenged size norms, an additional commentary on the city’s demanding terrain. Shoes offered an extra element of luxury comfort, with styles defined by stability, such as low-heeled mules, fisherman sandals and clogs.

Image: Khaite

Image: Khaite