NYFW SS22: Michael Kors serves up laid-back glamour

Michael Kors presented his spring/summer 2022 collection live from the heart of Central Park at Tavern on the Green in New York showcasing his take on urban romance with sleek, streamlined feminine silhouettes.

“I think we’re all ready to focus on the simple, powerful pleasures of love - romantic love, love for one another, love for the places that sustain us, which in my case is New York City,” said Michael Kors in the show notes. “This collection pays homage to everything I love about spring in the city—the energy, the mix of people, the romance and laid-back glamour.”

Image: courtesy of Michael Kors

The location was beautiful, with Kors transforming the iconic restaurant into a peaceful oasis of lush greenery, including trees, overgrown vines and a profusion of roses. It made the perfect backdrop for his stylish collection filled with crisp black and whites, “optimistic” pastel pink and blue shades, and neutral nude tones.

For spring/summer 2022, Kors is in the mood for love and served up timeless, carefree and optimistic styles. From fluid circle skirts and dresses with neatly defined waists, body-con sheath dresses and slim, cropped toreador trousers, alongside relaxed trench coats, trim city shorts, flirty mini skirts and delicate Broderie Anglaise dresses.

Michael Kors is in a mood for love for spring/summer 2022

Image: courtesy of Michael Kors

There was also a confidence, targeting the next generation of Michael Kors shoppers, with Kendal Jenner kicking off the catwalk show wearing a nipped in, high-waisted black pencil skirt with only a bra a statement red lip. Other looks included cashmere twinsets with a bra under a cardigan, a pink gingham mini skirt suit, a cropped roll neck and pleated shorts, and cross-front halter-neck dresses with cut-out detailing.

Image: courtesy of Michael Kors

It also wouldn’t be a Michael Kors collection without sequins, and they were seen on dresses, skirts, suits, and bandeau tops. Highlights included a shimmering silver metallic sheath dress with floral lace hand embroidery, an elegant, beautifully tailored white trouser suit with an oversized blazer with crystal hand embroidery over a silver sequinned bandeau, and a black strappy sequinned gown with cut-outs to the side.

Image: courtesy of Michael Kors

For footwear, Kors showcased a kitten mule and a streamlined slingback, while the bags finishing off the looks included a modernist bucket bag and a straw minaudière.

Michael Kors unveils charity jumper to raise funds for God’s Love We Deliver

Kors also highlighted God’s Love We Deliver, a charitable organisation “near and dear” to his heart, with a black roll neck cashmere jumper featuring a red heart and hand motif.

Image: courtesy of Michael Kors

Proceeds from the jumper will be donated to God’s Love, founded by Ganga Stone and Jane Best in 1985. The charity cooks and home-delivers free medically tailored meals to people living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses throughout the New York City metropolitan area.

Kors added: “For this collection, I was really thinking about what love means to me and I immediately thought of God’s Love We Deliver. I first started working with them in the late 1980s when AIDS was decimating NYC, and the design community in particular.

“Since then, I’ve seen how they’ve been there for the city during the toughest moments, showing compassion and delivering food to people in need. That simple act of bringing someone a hot plate of food—that’s love.”

Image: courtesy of Michael Kors