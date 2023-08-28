NYFW: The Shows outlines schedule and programming

IMG has released the details of the upcoming New York Fashion Week: The Shows, much of which is set to take place at Spring Studios between September 8 and 13.

The event, which runs alongside the official NYFW schedule by Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), will begin with a presentation by Bronx and Banco, followed by a runway show to be hosted by New York-based label Bad Binch TongTong.

Among the notable participants are Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Alice + Olivia, Jason Wu, Altuzarra and Brandon Maxwell. A show by The Blonds will round out the event on the final day.

Next to the shows, the Black in Fashion Council Showrooms will be presented by Rakuten and will house the likes of Ciara Chyanne, Fumi The Label, Kaphill, Korlekie, Khoi, Kilentar, Lurelly, Onalaja, Tia Adeola and Tejahn Burnett.

Meanwhile, NYFW: The Talks will also be returning to the roster, starting September 10 with a talk on ‘From Destinations to Design: Travel’s Influence on Fashion’, a panel which will see the inclusion of Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and designer Lazaro Hernandez.

Another topic to be covered in a panel is ‘Battle of Versailles 50: The Making of Fashion History’ presented by Anne Klein, where Stephen Burrows, Donna Karan, Alva Chinn and Pat Cleveland will participate.