NYFW to host 'Black Panther: Welcome to Wakanda' event

The Black Panther purple carpet for the premiere of what has been hailed as Marvel's best movie was on fire. From Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano to Angela Bassett in a Naeem Khan fringe jumpsuit, no one could stop talking about the fashion. And purple symbolizes royalty in many African cultures, so hence the purple carpet instead of the traditional red.

The fashion isn't stopping at the purple carpet, however. The film will be taking to Fashion Week with a "Black Panther: Welcome to Wakanda" fashion show scheduled for February 12 at Marvel Studios, featuring ten notable designers. Seven of the designers selected for the runway show include Chromat, Cushnie et Ochs, Fear of God, Ikiré Jones, Laquan Smith, Sophie Theallet and Tome.

The event will also feature capsule collection designs from Brother Vellies, Douriean Fletcher and Josh Bennett which will go live for sale on the respect brand's websites on February 13.

All ten designers worked with Marvel Studios to create one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by different characters from the film. Marvel chose these designers based on their commitment to individualism and empowering diversity.

Black Panther hold's the distinction of being the first superhero movie where the lead character is Black. The rest of the cast is also predominantly Black. A notable moment in Black history, and only fitting that the film is debuting in theaters in February during Black History Month.

The bespoke pieces will be installed in a Wakanda inspired venue for guests to view. They will later be auctioned off in partnership with Charitybuzz.com to support Save the Children.

“Each of our partners has taken inspiration from the incredible storytelling, empowering characters and iconic look of the movie, while bringing their own unique aesthetic to each design,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, in a statement.

photo: via Cushnieetochs.com