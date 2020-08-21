Nylstar launches Meryl recycled yarns using Invista

European textile company Nylstar has introduced the new Meryl yarn, made by Invista, as part of the global strategy to provide circular economy solutions to the textile industry.

Meryl yarn contains more than 50 percent of recycled content. Invista sources post-industrial nylon 6.6 material from its plant in Kingston, Canada, where fibres for airbags and carpets are produced.

Through its proprietary process, Invista converts post-industrial fibre waste to pellet form and supplies it to Nylstar for spinning, enabling some of the world’s top fashion houses to deliver sustainable garments to the market.

Alfonso Cirera, CEO and president of Nylstar, said in a statement: “We, through our Research Center for Advanced Recycled Materials, are the first to commercialise these recycled materials for use in fine denier yarns for the athleisure market.”

Mark Delaplane, vice president of product line strategy at Invista, said: “Nylstar has the knowledge and technology to convert recycled polymer into specialty yarns. This is an exciting example of a win-win solution and preferred customer relationship that promotes environmental stewardship while delivering high quality products to the fashion industry, ” he continued in a statement.

Cirera added: “Thanks to our work with Invista, we can now offer our brand partners a new way to transition to closed-loop solutions without compromising the performance, hand-feel and durability consumers expect from Meryl yarns.”