NYX Professional Makeup launches ‘Home Alone’ collection

NYX Professional Makeup has teamed up with Disney and 20th Century Studios to release a special-edition make-up collection inspired by the Christmas movie, 'Home Alone’.

Tapping into pop culture nostalgia, NYX Professional Makeup has created a 24-piece advent calendar inspired by iconic elements of the ‘Home Alone’ movie, housed within a replica of the beloved McCallister house. The calendar features 24 best-selling, full-sized products, including eyeshadow, lip gloss, blush, and highlighter to create holiday looks.

NYX Professional Makeup ‘Home Alone’ holiday collection Credits: NYX Professional Makeup

The collection also includes a 12-piece mini lip kit packaged in a collectable paint can, a cheeky reference to Kevin McCallister's hilarious burglar booby trap scene, and a ‘Two Butter Gloss Pizza Vaults,’ each featuring six hot and ready fan-favourite shades in a nod to Little Nero's Pizza from the film.

There is also an ‘Ultimate Battle Plan’ 16-pan shadow palette to map out your next make-up look, and a 14-piece pull-to-open surprise gift box, inspired by the infamous ‘Wet Bandits’ characters, including gloss, highlight, blush, and powder.

NYX Professional Makeup ‘Home Alone’ holiday collection Credits: NYX Professional Makeup

Commenting on the collaboration, Denée Pearson, global brand president at NYX Professional Makeup, said in a statement: "The glam bandits are on the loose this holiday season! We're so excited to once again partner with Disney and 20th Century Studios to bring this iconic movie to life with a NYX twist.

"Home Alone is a classic movie cemented in pop culture and close to all hearts, especially during the holiday season! This year, we're thrilled to be part of this holiday tradition, serving our community sultry snatched artistry glam for the holidays!"

The special-edition collection is available to purchase worldwide at Nyxcosmetics.com. Prices range from 20 to 110 US dollars.