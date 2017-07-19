O'Neill launches Jack's Memorial T-shirt

O’Neill, the global surf, snow and lifestyle brand have launched a t-shirt campaign to raise funds for O’Neill Sea Odyssey.

‘Jack’s Memorial’ unisex t-shirts, in white, black and grey were released in conjunction with a worldwide ceremony to celebrate brand’s founder, Jack O’Neill, and honour his legacy. On July 9, surfers around the world in countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Netherlands, South Africa, UK, and Santa Cruz, USA took to the seas, participating in a ‘paddle out’ to pay tribute to the life and adventures of the late Jack O’Neill

The t-shirts retail at 22.99 pounds and are available to buy from the O’Neill website.

Proceeds from the sales will be donated to the O’Neill Sea Odyssey, a hands-on educational experience for 4th-6th grade students which promotes protection and preservation of the sea. Founded by Jack O’Neill in in 1996, the Sea Odyssey is now in its 21st year and will welcome its 100,000th student in 2018.

O’Neill was founded in 1952 by Jack O’Neill, the pioneer of the world’s first neoprene surf wetsuit. O’Neill has grown globally from their Santa Cruz home, sustaining production of innovative products for the global surf and snow market.

Photos courtesy of O’Neill